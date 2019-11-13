Jeweller deprived of 1kg gold

HAFIZABAD: A jeweller was deprived of 1kg gold by six dacoits near Kot Mubarak village on Tuesday.

Aftab Shakoor of Sargodha was on his way when six dacoits intercepted his vehicle and snatched gold from him and fled. In the meantime, police rushed to the spot and started chasing the dacoits. On seeing this, the bandits opened fire at the police. As a result, a bullet hit passerby Kashif and he was injured.