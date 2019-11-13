PBA elects new office-bearers in annual general meeting

KARACHI: The Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) held its annual general meeting in Karachi on Tuesday. Majority of the members from the TV and Radio category were present in the meeting.

The following radio members were elected unopposed by the general body as directors on PBA Board: Sher Asfand Yar Khan of FM-107, Shahid Jamal of FM-106.2, Nazafreen S Lakhani of FM-89, Shazia Amir of FM-91 and Fahd Haroon of FM-107.4.

Following that, the board’s meeting was convened and the board elected the following new office-bearers of PBA for the year 2019-2020.

Shakeel Masud Hussain of Dawn News as Chairman, Mian Amir Mahmood of Dunya TV as Senior Vice Chairman, Muhammad Ather Kazi of KTN as Vice Chairman, Duraid Qureshi of Hum TV as Secretary General, Mir Ibrahim Rahman of Geo TV as Joint Secretary and Ahmad Zuberi of Aaj TV as Finance Secretary. All of them were elected unopposed.