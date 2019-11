Rashid Idrees finishes 15th in 50m Pistol event at Doha

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Rashid Idrees secured 15th position in the 50m Pistol event at the 14th Asian Shooting Championship in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday. In the qualification round, Rashid scored 544 points (91, 91, 88, 87, 91, 96) to finish at 15th spot among the 26 participants.