Army lead athletics competitions in National Games

PESHAWAR: Army were leading the men’s and WAPDA had an upper hand in the women’s athletics competitions on the third day of the 33rd National Games here at Qayyum Sports Complex on Tuesday which also saw WAPDA’s Najma Parveen smashing 400m hurdles record, the sixth in the slots so far.

In the men’s section, Army were leading with 149 points which they had achieved by virtue of four gold, five silver and four bronze medals. WAPDA trailed second with 79 points which they got by clinching three gold and two silver medals. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were third with two bronze medals. Navy and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) took one bronze each.

In the women’s section, WAPDA as usual led the chart with 236 points which they got through six gold medals, nine silver and one bronze. Army were second with 176 points which they secured by virtue of four gold, one silver and nine bronze medals.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) got one gold and one silver, while Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed one bronze each. The event will conclude on Thursday (tomorrow).

The highlight of the day’s events was WAPDA’s Najma Parveen’s 400m hurdles record which she registered by covering the required distance in 1:01.41 time. She broke the record of Nadia Nazir of WAPDA who died in a road accident a few years ago.

Musarrat Shaheen of WAPDA claimed silver in the same event with 1:06.38 time and Tehram Alam claimed bronze with 1:09.30 time.

In men’s pole vault competitions, Jaffar Ashraf of Army secured gold with 4.50m, Gul Faraz of Army silver with 4:40 and Mohammad Asif of PAF finished with a bronze with 4:20.

In 10,000m Sohail Amir of WAPDA claimed gold with 31:05.86, Atiq-ur-Rehman of Army grabbed silver with 32:22.75 and Ali Hasan of Navy claimed bronze with 32:54.34.

Olympian Mehboob Ali of Army claimed gold in 400m hurdles by clocking 50.67 seconds. Army’s Nishat Ali claimed silver with 51.94 and Adeel Ahmed of WAPDA picked bronze with 52.78.

In long jump, Maria Maratab of Army picked gold with 5.48 metre, Faiqa Riaz of HEC secured silver with 4.96 while Amna Siraj of WAPDA got bronze with 4.83. In shot put, Zeenat Parveen of WAPDA picked gold with 11.72, Rimsha Khan of WAPDA got silver with 10.58, while Nabeela Kausar of Army clinched bronze with 10.07.

Anila Gulzar of Army won the 800m title with 2:12.68, seasoned Rabia Ashiq of WAPDA picked silver with 2:17.12 and Rabeela Farooq of Army got bronze with 2:26.90. The high jump gold went to Rubab Munir of HEC with 1.55 metre, Naureen Fatima of WAPDA got silver with 1.48m and Maria Maratab of Army clinched bronze with 1.48.

On Monday, Army’s Faizan Khan set a new national record in 20 kilometre walk race with 1 hour, 46 minutes and 12 seconds, Qasim Riaz of Army claimed silver with 1:47.57, while Atif of KP got bronze with 1:48.24.