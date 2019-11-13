Two lawyers, gunman killed in Thai courtroom shootout

BANGKOK: Three people were killed in a shootout at a Thai courtroom on Tuesday during a hearing into an inheritance dispute, according to police, who said two of the victims were lawyers.

The gunman opened fire on the opposing side in the dispute in Chanthaburi provincial court before a guard shot back and fatally wounded him. National police office spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen said three people including the assailant were confirmed dead, while others were injured in the melee.

“Two are lawyers another one is the shooter,” he said, adding that they are still investigating why the courtroom feud turned deadly. The identities of the victims were not released. Gruesome images of the bloody courtroom scene, some 250 kilometres (160 miles) southeast of Bangkok, circulated on social media.