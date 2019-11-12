tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A fire erupted at furniture showroom in Sabzazar due to a short circuit and reduced furniture and other valuables worth lakhs of rupees to ashes.
Rescue 1122 fire service reached the scene and controlled the fire after hectic efforts continued for over three hours. No loss of life or injury to anyone was reported.
