Tue Nov 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2019

Fire

National

LAHORE: A fire erupted at furniture showroom in Sabzazar due to a short circuit and reduced furniture and other valuables worth lakhs of rupees to ashes.

Rescue 1122 fire service reached the scene and controlled the fire after hectic efforts continued for over three hours. No loss of life or injury to anyone was reported.

