Punjab’s Amtal clinches bronze in triple jump

LAHORE: Punjab’s women hockey team showed excellent performance and reached in the semifinal stage of 33rd National Games women hockey event on Monday. Punjab thrashed HEC by 2-0 margin and booked a place in semifinal clash against Wapda.

The semifinals of women hockey will be played on Nov 13. Punjab contingent opened its medal account in 33rd National Games with a bronze medal on Monday when Amtal Abdur Rehman, a member of Punjab’s athletics team, demonstrated wonderful performance clinched bronze medal in triple jump event at Qayyum Stadium. Overall, Punjab players bagged five bronze medals on the second day of 33rd National Games. DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh was the chief guest at athletics competitions. President Pakistan Athletics Federation (PAF) Maj-Gen (retd) Akram Sahi was also present on this occasion. Aulakh also visited Awareness Digital Camp established for National Games. Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lt-Gen (retd) Arif Hasan received him at the camp. He also inspected various functions of Awareness Digital Camp. Lt-Gen (retd) Arif Hasan also apprised him about the effectiveness of camp. Punjab’s DSOs, and Karate Federation’s Ada Jafferi and Uzma Aulakh were also present on this occasion.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh also had a meeting with DG Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khattak on the second day of National Games at Qayyum Stadium. They exchanged views about sports promotion between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Punjab team defeated Pakistan Navy in a round match of National Games men’s hockey event. In National Games women volleyball competition, Punjab team suffered straight set defeat at the hands of Wapda by 25-7, 25-7 and 25-10 at PSB Gymnasium Hall.