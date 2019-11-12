Pak-England blind cricket trophy unveiled

LAHORE: Pakistan and England Blind T20 Cricket series trophy was on Monday unveiled in Ajman, UAE.

Syed Sultan Shah Chairman PBCC along with Neil from England Cricket Board (ECB) and Iftikhar Hamdani of Ramada and Wandym Group, jointly unveiled the trophy. Nisar Ali, captain of Pakistan blind cricket team and Ed Hossell, captain of England blind team, were both determined to lift the trophy. The series will begin from Tuesday (November 12) at Ajman Oval Cricket Ground in Ajman.

Syed Sultan Shah, Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, welcomed the English team by presenting the traditional flower bouquet.England Team Captain Ed Hossell while talking to the media said: “England Team is well prepared for this series and has done good practice in last few months. Pakistan is a tough opponent and one of the best sides in the World of Blind Cricket. He added Pakistan Team strength is their batting and we have good bowling and fielding unit to restrict them.” Led by Nisar Ali, Pakistan team was poised to show better results in series. Nasir said: “We shall try to give delight to our people”.