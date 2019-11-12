NFL receiver Rogers dies

LOS ANGELES: Former Detroit Lions receiver Charles Rogers, whose NFL career unravelled amid injuries and off-field problems, has died aged 38, former team-mates said Monday. “Devastated to learn of the passing of my spartan brother Charles (Rogers),” former Michigan State team-mate Chris Baker wrote on Twitter. “Spoke with his mom this morning. Please pray for her and his children. Please also be respectful of their privacy at this difficult time. Rip Chuck.”