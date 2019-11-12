close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2019

Usman Qadir back home without playing a single match

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2019

LAHORE: Usman Qadir, son of legendary leg spinner late Abdul Qadir, returned back home without playing a single match in the T-20 Series against Australia. Usman Qadir, leg spinner, was selected for the T20 series against Australia as he understands Australian conditions well but did not get any chance to play in the whole series. Legendary leg spinner Abdul Qadir’s son has also lost the chance to play with Australia in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2020. He had a chance to qualify for Australia if he had refused to play for Pakistan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports