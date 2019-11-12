Usman Qadir back home without playing a single match

LAHORE: Usman Qadir, son of legendary leg spinner late Abdul Qadir, returned back home without playing a single match in the T-20 Series against Australia. Usman Qadir, leg spinner, was selected for the T20 series against Australia as he understands Australian conditions well but did not get any chance to play in the whole series. Legendary leg spinner Abdul Qadir’s son has also lost the chance to play with Australia in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2020. He had a chance to qualify for Australia if he had refused to play for Pakistan.