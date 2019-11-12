Army women athletes, swimmers set new national records

ISLAMABAD: Army women athletes and two swimmers set new national records as the department dominated the medal table on the opening day of competition in the 33rd National Games under way at different venues in Peshawar and Islamabad.

Following Monday competition, Army raced to 38 gold, 30 silver and 24 bronze medals leaving Wapda well behind on the table. Wapda has so far won 16 gold, 19 silver and 15 bronze medals.

Sidra Bashir (Army) created new women pole-vault record, clearing height of 3.15m for her golden efforts. Her teammate Maria Mrakab also set a new record in women in triple jump leaping to distance of 12.25m for her gold. Army also created two records in swimming event that is under way at the PSB Complex in Islamabad. In swimming 200 freestyle Haseeb Tariq with the time of 1.58sec created a new national mark. In 200m breast stroke M Mustafa also set a new record.

Wapda athletes also created two new records with Ghazala smashing 100m hurdle rerecord, clocking 14.66. Najma Parveen then smashed 25 year old record in 400m for women by almost two seconds. The new record now sets at 53.66sec.

When it comes to two main contenders Army and Wapda performance, the former has won three gold in men athletics so far, three silver and four bronze. Wapda have earned two gold and two silver.

In women athletics, Army have got two gold, one silver and six bronze while Wapda women with five gold, six silver are occupying top position. In rowing Army men so far have won five gold, five silver medals while women with four gold and four silver one bronze are occupying second spot. Wapda men won one gold, one silver and five bronze while women rowers got five gold, four silver. In swimming men, Army got six gold, three silver and one bronze and in women, they secured five gold, two silver. Wapda men scoped up two silver, three bronze and Wapda women got two gold, four silver and three bronze in swimming.

Meanwhile, Army raced to early lead in the 33rd National Games rowing competition at the Rawal Lake Islamabad, winning eight gold and nine silvers following the opening two day competition.

Wapda closely followed winning six gold and five silver medals. Railways with two gold and two silvers occupy third position on the medal table.Army won their medals in 500 meters individual category with Wapda earning silver and Punjab bronze. Army got the gold in light men category with Railways finishing at No 2 and Wapda earning bronze.

In light men four category 500m category Army again took gold on Monday with Railways earning silver and Wapda bronze.Wapda won gold in 2000meter women individual category with Army earning silver and Railways bronze. In women event they added another gold winning 2000m gold n women team four category.

Wapda also earned goals in women 2000m pair category. Earlier on the opening day Sunday Army completely dominated men category at the Rawal Lake winning four gold medals including one gold in women category.