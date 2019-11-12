China accuses US of using UN to ‘meddle’ in Tibet

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: China accused the US on Monday of using the United Nations to “meddle” in Tibet, as Washington intensifies its bid to prevent Beijing from handpicking the Dalai Lama´s successor. Last week, Sam Brownback, the United States´ ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, said the US wanted the UN to take up the succession issue of the Tibetan spiritual leader. The choice of the Dalai Lama´s successor “belongs to the Tibetan Buddhists and not the Chinese government”, Brownback told AFP.
BEIJING: China accused the US on Monday of using the United Nations to “meddle” in Tibet, as Washington intensifies its bid to prevent Beijing from handpicking the Dalai Lama´s successor. Last week, Sam Brownback, the United States´ ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, said the US wanted the UN to take up the succession issue of the Tibetan spiritual leader. The choice of the Dalai Lama´s successor “belongs to the Tibetan Buddhists and not the Chinese government”, Brownback told AFP.