Tue Nov 12, 2019
AFP
November 12, 2019

China accuses US of using UN to ‘meddle’ in Tibet

World

BEIJING: China accused the US on Monday of using the United Nations to “meddle” in Tibet, as Washington intensifies its bid to prevent Beijing from handpicking the Dalai Lama´s successor. Last week, Sam Brownback, the United States´ ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, said the US wanted the UN to take up the succession issue of the Tibetan spiritual leader. The choice of the Dalai Lama´s successor “belongs to the Tibetan Buddhists and not the Chinese government”, Brownback told AFP.

