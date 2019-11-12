Bairstow reprimanded for obscenity

LONDON: England’s Jonny Bairstow has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council after using “an audible obscenity” during the final Twenty20 against New Zealand.

The batsman has been handed one demerit point under the ICC’s disciplinary code following a review of the incident, which took place during the tourists’ series-clinching Super Over win at Eden Park.

It is the second time Bairstow has received such a sanction this year, having also picked up a demerit point for swinging his bat at the stumps during a one-day international against Pakistan in May.The points remain on a player’s record for a period of two years, with a total of four points in that time enough to force a ban of one Test or two limited-overs games.