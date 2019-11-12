close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
Pa
November 12, 2019

Bairstow reprimanded for obscenity

Sports

P
Pa
November 12, 2019

LONDON: England’s Jonny Bairstow has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council after using “an audible obscenity” during the final Twenty20 against New Zealand.

The batsman has been handed one demerit point under the ICC’s disciplinary code following a review of the incident, which took place during the tourists’ series-clinching Super Over win at Eden Park.

It is the second time Bairstow has received such a sanction this year, having also picked up a demerit point for swinging his bat at the stumps during a one-day international against Pakistan in May.The points remain on a player’s record for a period of two years, with a total of four points in that time enough to force a ban of one Test or two limited-overs games.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports