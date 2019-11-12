Ex-charity head admits defrauding pension scheme

LONDON: The former head of a charity for the disabled has been warned he faces a substantial prison sentence, after he pleaded guilty to defrauding the pension scheme of the charity he ran of £250,000.

Patrick McLarry, 71, was accused of transferring the funds from the pension scheme of Yateley Industries for the Disabled. McLarry, from Bere Alston, Devon, appeared at Salisbury Crown Court, where he entered his guilty plea in the case brought by The Pensions Regulator (TPR).

His wife, Sandra McLarry, 59, was charged with four counts of money-laundering, but prosecutor Alex Stein said they would not proceed on these charges and offered no evidence.

A TPR spokesman said the offences were said to have taken place between April 2011 and September 2013, when McLarry was both the chief executive and chairman of the charity and a director of the corporate trustee of the charity’s pension scheme. His wife was the secretary of the Hampshire-based charity’s board. Judge Andrew Barnett adjourned the case for sentencing on December 13 and ordered not guilty verdicts to be entered for Mrs McLarry. He said: “Mrs McLarry, I have entered not guilty verdicts on all the counts so you are free to go. Patrick McLarry, you had the good sense and courage, albeit at a late stage, to plead guilty to this matter. It’s a serious matter and really the only outcome is a substantial prison sentence.”