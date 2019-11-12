IHC summons Ghulam Sarwar over remarks on Nawaz’s bail

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a contempt of court notice to Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan over the comments he passed during a TV show and summoned him on November 14, while Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan submitted an unconditional apology in a contempt of court case following which the hearing was adjourned till Thursday.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer Jahangir Jadoon argued that the government denied that it had struck a deal with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, while the minister said there had been a deal and a fake medical report could be issued. He claimed that with this statement Sarwar Khan tried to influence the court.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said a medical board was formed by the government and asked how can a minister say such a thing. He said politics was one thing, but such statements were making people lose trust in the system. Issuing a contempt of court notice, the court summoned the minister on November 14.

Separately, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan submitted an unconditional apology in the same court in a contempt of court case. In her written apology, Dr Awan stated she held the court in highest esteem and that in her press conference she did not, at all, intend to prejudice the pendency of proceedings before the court which may affect the right of a fair trial of a litigant.

She argued the press conference was not specifically focused on the medical bail judgment and the comment was made in response to a targeted question by a journalist. She said her remarks were not meant to undermine the authority of the bench.

Dr Awan said she never intended to give an impression that the court extended special dispensation to former prime minister Sharif. She said she could not even think to do anything which may cause any inconvenience or tend to commit contempt.

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned till November 14. The bench decided to club the petition against Sarwar Khan with contempt proceedings against Dr Awan.