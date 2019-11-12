Syria’s White Helmets backer dies in Turkey

ISTANBUL: A former British army officer who helped found the White Helmets volunteer organisation in Syria has been found dead in Istanbul, Turkish officials said.

James Le Mesurier’s body was found near his home in the Beyoglu district by worshippers on their way to a mosque, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported. The Istanbul governor’s office said “comprehensive administrative and judicial investigations into Le Mesurier’s death have been initiated”.

The Anadolu agency said police established that no one had entered or left his home at the time of the incident, and believe he may have fallen to his death. Le Mesurier was the founder and CEO of May Day Rescue, which founded and trained the White Helmets, also known as the Syria Civil Defence.

Anadolu also reported that Le Mesurier’s wife told police her husband had been taking medicine to treat “intense stress”.