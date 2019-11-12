Imran wants collective fight against ‘corrupt elements in politics, media and bureaucracy’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said for successfully implementing Medina state model, there is need to collectively fight out corrupt elements in politics, media and bureaucracy who put the country on the verge of bankruptcy making the people suffer.

Speaking at Rehmatullil Alameen Conference on “State of Medina and Concept of Islamic Welfare State in light of the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)” here on Sunday, Khan said justice and merit had always been the core factors behind the success of Islamic state where everyone was equal before the law.

He said there should be no compassion for plunderers as in the past such favours in the form of National Reconciliation Ordinances (NROs) to the influential people had marred the country.

The Prime Minister said for putting the country on the path of progress, the people would have to change themselves, pay taxes and discourage corrupt practices.

He urged religious scholars to guide the government in its mission to build Pakistan on the pattern of State of Medina. He said all the great personalities, including the Holy Prophet (PBUH), his companions, great Sufi saints and even non-Muslim leaders like Nelson Mandela lived their lives for the public cause that was why they were revered and remembered forever.

Reiterating his mission to develop Pakistan as a welfare state on the pattern of the State of Medina, he resolved to make educational and social reforms to revive the lost glory of Islam.

He said as course of setting up Medina like state was tough and everyone, including the people and the religious scholars, would have to play their part for the purpose.

The conference, held in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), was attended by Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Nurul Haq Qadri, Dr Babar Awan, renowned religious scholars from across the country and abroad, besides thousands of people from different cities.

The Prime Minister advised Islamic scholars and experts to ponder on the causes of Muslims’ downfall, which had widely been described by Allama Iqbal in his poetry. He said the State of Medina had built such a character of the Muslims, which had impressed the non-Muslims making them embrace Islam.

He urged the people to inculcate the habit of truth in their personalities, which he believed, gave the utmost strength. He also advised the people to live a life aimed at public service, not to achieve the personal gains. He said anyone, who got indulged in money-making, could never excel in the life.

He told the gathering Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia had decided to produce films on Islamic history to apprise the youth of great historic personalities and their characteristics.