Prof Yaseen Iqbal becomes Fellow of UK Institute

PESHAWAR: Prof Yaseen Iqbal, who has headed the Department of Physics, University of Peshawar, for the last several years, has been awarded with the highest title of “Fellowship of the Institute of Physics (IOP), UK” in recognition of his extraordinary lifetime achievements in the subject of Physics.

Fellowship of the Institute of Physics is an award granted by IOP to physicists, which demonstrates a very high level of achievement in Physics and an outstanding contribution to the profession. The outstanding achievements of Prof. Iqbal include his more than 100 research articles in peer reviewed international impact factor journals of Physics and related fields, the establishment of Materials Research Laboratory (MRL) with modern techniques at Peshawar University, which is not only facilitating students coming from the higher education institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of KP but all over the country, publication of 15 ICDD cards for new compounds published by the International Centre for Crystallography, Pennsylvania (USA)now usedas reference data globally, establishment of the first Mineral upgradation pilot plant of its kind in a higher education institution, supervision of several MPhil/PhD scholars, introduction of materials research in KP and science popularization activities in print and electronic media to educate the society about the significance of material science and education consistent with local resources. In addition to the discovery/processing and characterization of more than 30 new compounds having potential for applicationin microwave dielectric industry, dosimeters for possible use in cancer therapy and cover-glass for solar cells, several PhD level projects consistent with local mineral resources have been completed in this laboratory.

According to the IOP, the award of fellowship confirms one’s position as a leading physics professional and receives recognition among one’s peers for excelling in the relevant sector. For further details visit https://membership.iop.org/fellow-finstp.