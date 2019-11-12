Need stressed to increase literacy, create jobs for youths

KHAR: Speakers at a seminar on Monday urged the youth to get education as it would help mitigate the sufferings of the people from the merged districts.

Education is the only way out if we want to put the underdeveloped areas on the path to progress and prosperity, the speakers told the seminar organised by the Bajaur Students Organization at Government Degree College Mamond. The seminar titled “Fears and expectations of youth in the merged areas” shed light on the issues and challenges faced by the students. Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Anwar Zeb Khan said the students were the future of a nation. “These young emerging leaders are our asset,” the lawmaker remarked. Recounting the government achievements in the education sector, the MPA said increasing students quota in medical and engineering colleges, provision of scholarships to the students, government’s rozgar schemes, Kamyab Jawan Programme were some of the steps taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government towards that end. The PTI president for merged areas Dr Khalil Rehman said healthy sports activities created a healthy competitive environment for the young emerging youth to grow up.

He said there was a huge talent in the youth to excel in the sporting. “Sports could be the best possible soft tool for curbing the menace of terrorism,” Dr Khalil added.

Some of the speakers, however, recommended gainful employment for the frustrated youth. A leader of Awami National Party Maulana Khanzeb Khan said there were a lot of potentials in the area to provide employment opportunities to the people and especially youth to save them from being exploited by the spoilers. Mining and agriculture and tourism are some of the potential areas in this regards, he pointed out. The ANP leader identified Serisar Top, Ghakh-e-Pass, Gabar Cheena, Chinaran and Badesay in Mamond as some of the potential areas as tourist attractions.

Jamaat-e-Islami head for the merged districts Qari Abdul Majid asked the government to open up the trade routes at Nawa Pass, Kaga Pass and Leite Pass to raise the volume of Pak-Afghan trade and generate business opportunities in the war-hit area. He also urged the government to hold local government elections forthwith. This, he said, would not only resolve people’s problems but also help put an end to the years-long sense of frustration and deprivation developed over the years. Earlier, in his opening remarks, Dr Ashraf Ali said local culture and traditions have a deep-rooted inbuilt mechanism to cope with the menace of terrorism and violent extremism. He said that recreational opportunities would help lessen the mental stress of the youth and provide them with better opportunities to groom with confidence.