Arms seized in raids on criminals

LAHORE:Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) in their crackdown on criminals recovered two cars, 18 bikes, 24 mobile phones, 29 pistols, five rifles, 17 magazine, 296 bullets and cash from them.

SP Dolphins Squad Naveed Irshad while giving details of weekly performance of both the wings said that crime fighters of Dolphins Squad and PRU also recovered narcotics including 1.5-kg heroin and 43 bottles of liquor from the criminals. Dolphins and PRU wings showed immediate response to the all 325 calls received on helpline 15. Dolphins and PRU helped 97 people on different roads of the city. Dolphin Squad and PRU during vigorous and effective patrolling checked 113 vehicles, more than 77 thousands motor bikes, 50,637 people. Five vehicles and 57 motorbikes were impounded and 168 people were arrested over incomplete documents. Dolphin Squad and PRU arrested 22 people for doing wheelie, six aerial firing and eight for kite-flying. Dolphin Squad and PRU arrested 16 TOs during last week crackdown.

29,907 SMOKY VEHICLES IMPOUNDED: Traffic police with the cooperation of Transport and Environment Protection Department have formed special teams to launch a campaign against smoky vehicles to check smog. During this campaign, strict actions have been taken against 29,907 smoke-emitting vehicles and fines amounting to 10428,900 rupees have been imposed on these vehicles. Besides this, 3,230 vehicles have been impounded after declaring them unfit. As per directions of Addl IG traffic police Punjab Muhammad Farooq Mazhar, a especial awareness campaign was launched on radio 174,TV204 programs to check smog. Traffic police officers held lectures in 848 bus and truck terminals and 137 public places on environmental pollution. Through this special campaign students of 782 educational institutions have been given awareness of saving themselves from smog. In this regard, 167 seminars and traffic walks on 221 places were held. Addl IG traffic Punjab has directed all traffic officers to launch a especial campaign and take a strict legal actions smoky vehicles.

24 OUTLAWS HELD: Punjab Highway Patrol issued a weekly report and arrested 24 culprits including three proclaimed offenders and recovered 279-litre liquor, 260-gram chars, one rifle, two pistols, five bullets and arrested two people and recovered a goat. Patrolling Post 69/12-L Kamand arrested Ali Raza and Naeem and recovered a goat. Punjab Highway Patrol arrested three POs Muhammad Akmal, Muhammad Ashraf and Mitha Khan Similarly. PHP apprehended 15 culprits Sajjad Husssain, Mahran Abbas Ghulam Shahbir, Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Ramzan, Allah Wasaya, Sajjad Ali, Shamshair, Shoukat Ali, Muhammad Arif, Shaukat Ali, Ghlam Sabir,Ramzan, Shoukat Ali, Tanveer Abbas and Ali Raza.

POLICE PRAISED: Inspector General of Police Punjab Arif Nawaz appreciated officers and officials of Punjab police for ensuring best security arrangements of processions, Mahafil Miladun Nabi and other congregations and also providing plan of traffic management in all districts across the province. The IGP said that officers and officials rightfully deserve the appreciation for their hard work, commitment and determination in offering security duties during the processions. These views were expressed by him to CCPO, all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs including all force through a wireless message. While acknowledging the performance of district police, traffic police, dolphin, Peru, Special Branch, Elite Police Force and control room staff, the IGP said that all the force should perform their duties with the same zeal and boldness in order to maintain supremacy of law and protection of lives and wealth of people. He directed the force that they should improve the coordination between police and public. He said that police should use modern technology so that it may improve its performance whereas search, sweep, combing and intelligence based operations should be continued in sensitive districts.

54 CRIMINALS ARRESTED: Lahore Police (Sadar Division) in its crackdown on criminals arrested 54 criminals and recovered 1 lakh rupees, 8 pistols and bullets, more than 3-kg charas and 145 bottles of liquor. SP Sadar Division Bilal Zafar had directed the DSPs and SHOs concerned to take strict action against criminal gangs. Accordingly Sadar Division Police busted 2 gangs and arrested its 5 members alongwith recoveries worth 1 lakh rupees from them. Three Proclaimed and Court Offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonour, fraud and other crimes were arrested. Police arrested 22 criminals for kite-flying, wheelie, violating rental acts, price control and loudspeakers acts.