Reply sought on plea for PPP leaders' meeting with Asif

Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi

By Our correspondent

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought reply from Punjab Inspector General of Prisons on a petition challenging undeclared ban on Pakistan People’s Party leaders’ meeting with former president Asif Ali Zardari in Adiala Jail.

Justice Shahid Waheed heard the petition filed by PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira seeking court directions for meeting with imprisoned party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. The petitioner argued that former president Zardari was imprisoned at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi in connection with NAB cases and authorities concerned were not allowing him and other party leaders to meet him despite various requests made in this regard. He pointed out that a meeting could be held with any prisoner as per the prison rules but the authorities were not granting permission for meeting with the party leader.