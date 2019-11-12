close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2019

Cloudy forecast

Lahore

Partly cloudy weather with smog continued to prevail in the city here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave is present over northwest Balochistan. Met officials predicted cloudy weather in most parts of the country while light rain (with light snowfall over mountains) is expected at isolated places in northwestern Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

