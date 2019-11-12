Chief Minister Usman Buzdar grieved

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed condolences over the death of police officials in an operation against criminals in Rajanpur and DG Khan and extended sympathies to their families.
He sought a report from RPO DG Khan and said those sacrificing their lives for maintaining peace were our heroes and pride of Punjab Police because peace had been restored due to their sacrifices.
LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed condolences over the death of police officials in an operation against criminals in Rajanpur and DG Khan and extended sympathies to their families.
He sought a report from RPO DG Khan and said those sacrificing their lives for maintaining peace were our heroes and pride of Punjab Police because peace had been restored due to their sacrifices.