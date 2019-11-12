close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
November 12, 2019

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar grieved

Lahore

November 12, 2019

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed condolences over the death of police officials in an operation against criminals in Rajanpur and DG Khan and extended sympathies to their families.

He sought a report from RPO DG Khan and said those sacrificing their lives for maintaining peace were our heroes and pride of Punjab Police because peace had been restored due to their sacrifices.

