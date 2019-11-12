Chief Minister Usman Buzdar fixes 26 tribal students quota in Daanish Schools

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday fixed the quota of 26 students from tribal areas of DG Khan and Rajanpur in Daanish Schools.

In a statement, he said that children from backward areas had equal right of getting education as like the children of the elite. The PTI government was working for the promotion of education and new institutions of higher education were being established in backward areas, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that construction of new model schools, along with afternoon schools programme, was in progress and a number of educational reforms had been introduced in a short span of one year. The e-transfer system was working successfully to facilitate the teachers and admissions have also been started in Mir Chakar Khan Rind University, DG Khan, he added.