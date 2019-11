Obituary

PESHAWAR: The Fateha Khwani of Begum Haji Aziz Jan, the mother of Senator Mohsin Aziz, will be held today (Tuesday) in Islamabad at House No 38, Street No 1, F-6/3 from 10.30 am to 1 pm. Begum Aziz Jan died in Peshawar and was buried there.