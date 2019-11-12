Modi ally Keith Vaz quits politics over sex, drugs scandal

LONDON: Labour MP Keith Vaz, who was facing suspension from the House of Commons for six months after he was found to have “expressed willingness” to purchase sex and cocaine for male sex workers, has announced he will not be standing for re-election.

Keith Vaz, 62, a close ally and friend of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced his retirement from Parliament in a statement after serving for over three decades in Parliament, winning eight general elections and being one of the oldest Asian elected parliamentarians.

He said, “I have decided to retire after completing 32 years as the member of Parliament for Leicester East. In that time, I have won eight general elections. It has been an honour and a privilege to serve my constituency since I came to the city in 1985. I want to thank the people of Leicester East for their absolute loyalty and support. Leicester and especially the people of Leicester East will always be in my heart.”