NA proceedings: Hazara Motorway to be opened on Friday, says Murad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communication Murad Saeed on Monday informed the National Assembly that Hazara Motorway would be opened for traffic on Friday next.

Responding to a point of order from an opposition member, the Minister for Communication said the design of Hazara Motorway was changed by the last government in order to oblige some personalities and benefit his property which wasted time and national exchequer.

He said that in this connection, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had also completed its inquiry and as a result an amount of Rs460 million has also been recovered from the project.

The Minister alleged that the then Prime Minister directed change in design of the Hazara Motorway which included provision allowing maximum speed of 45 kilometers per hour on it. “Will the opposition member apologise for change in design of the project which resulted in loss of time and money of the nation,” Murad Saeed said.

He also rejected an impression that Hazara Motorway was opened months back but the government was not opening the same intentionally. He said so for his ministry has been able in recovering over Rs10 billion from different roads projects thus saving the national exchequer.

Earlier speaking on a point of order, ex-Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi alleged that the government was intentionally delaying opening of Hazara Motorway which had already being completed. He said the government intends to open the motorway by naming it after Murad Saeed even if they did not to give credit of the same project to the last PML-N government. He also accused the government of not releasing funds for development projects in constituencies of the opposition members.

Federal Minister Omar Ayub Khan said that Murtaza Javed Abbasi was summoned by the Islamabad High Court for selling government jobs. He said that he defeated the PML-N candidate by a big margin only because he contested general elections on the PTI ticket. The response from the minister resulted in exchange of harsh remarks between him and Murtaza Javed Abbasi and the chair had to expunge their remarks which they uttered without using mike. Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari while responding to a point of order said that opening of Kartarpur corridor is being considered as a revolutionary act and a big achievement on part of the PTI government which believes in religious freedom.

She said that the Kartarpur corridor was meant to facilitate Sikh community not only those coming from India and also from rest of the world.

Responding to objections of one of the PPP parliamentarians, the minister advised the opposition parties to refrain from political point scoring on this issue. “The whole world has been contrast in actions taken by the governments of Pakistan and India,” the minister said.

Earlier, the PPP member Abdul Qadar Patel said the government had opened Kartarpur corridor but what was fault of people who are living on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC). “The PTI government is showing goodwill gestures to India but I want to ask whether we will be allowed to visit Ajmeer Sharif,” he said.

Khuram Dastgir of PML-N said one-sided concessions in Pak-India relations saying in response to Pakistan’s announcement to open corridor, the Indian aircraft violated Pakistan air space for the first time in 48 years on February 27 while India also announced annexation of Kashmir with its territory on August 5. Such action has not been able to bring any change in relations between the two countries. “I request that by opening corridor, the world feels that Pakistan has silently accepted India’s occupation on Kashmir by declaring its part,” he said.

He said Pakistan government needed to carry out effective diplomacy to neutralize the impression that the PTI government had given its assent to India’s August 5 action of annexation of Kashmir.

Former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, however, welcomed opening of Kartarpur corridor for Sikh community declaring the same as a good step on the government’s part.

The PPP leader said that Benazir Bhutto also wanted soft borders and improving relations with neighbouring countries.

The PTI parliamentarian from Karachi, Aftab Jahangir said he was attacked by ghundas of PPP in Karachi and he was facing security threats. He said it was only Bilawal Bhutto who is being provided security while none of MNAs were getting the same facility. “Bilawal Bhutto will be responsible in case of any harm to him,” he said.

He said it were PPP leaders who have been involved in China cutting in NA-252 in Karachi. In response, Abdul Qadar Patel of PPP said no MNA in Karachi was being provided security and so much so his party’s parliamentarian Agha Rafiullah was also denied the same facility. He advised the PTI member to refrain from levelling allegations on PPP leadership.

The National Assembly proceedings faced lack of quorum pointed out by PPP member Shahida Rehmani and the sitting was adjourned till Thursday morning.