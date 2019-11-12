Pak Navy ships participate in International exercise

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ships SHAMSHEER with embarked helicopter, MUHAFIZ and Pakistan Navy’s Long Range Maritime Patrol (LRMP) P3C Aircraft participated in International Maritime Exercise -2019 (IMX-19) conducted in Arabian Sea, Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

Naval assets and personnel from more than 50 countries participated in the exercise which continued for more than two weeks. International Maritime Exercise-2019 provided Pakistan Navy an opportunity to enhance interoperability with the world navies.

During the exercise, both Pakistan Navy Ships SHAMSHEER and MUHAFIZ also visited Muscat and Bahrain, respectively. During Port visits, receptions were also held onboard both ships which were attended by senior officers of host navies, diplomats, dignitaries/ notables from host countries and Pakistani community and officers/ personnel from ships participating in IMX-19 exercise.

Pakistan Navy, in line with Government of Pakistan’s policies, has always remained committed to playing its role in ensuring maritime safety and security in the region. Participation of Pakistan Navy units in exercise IMX-19 would cement Pakistan's image as a responsible state, contributing to the maritime order through international maritime collaborative security mechanisms like RMSP & participation in CMF; aimed at ensuring safety and security of global commons.