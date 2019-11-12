Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) observed with fervor

ISLAMABAD: Faithfuls celebrated Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) across the country on Sunday with religious zeal and fervor as thousands came out on roads in processions to mark the auspicious occasion.

The day dawned with 31 gun salute at the federal capital and 21 guns salute at all provincial capitals. Special conference events and Mahaafil-e-Milad were held to pay respect the Last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), whose life and teachings were beacon of light for the entire mankind.

Hundreds of Milad processions were taken out in all major cities and towns, including Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Sargodha and Bahawalpur.

Faithfuls offered special prayers for the unity of Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of the country. Religious scholars shed light on the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

In Islamabad, International Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (SAW) conference was the main event of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW) celebrations.

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony arranged the event. The theme of the conference was ‘’State of Madina and concept of modern Islamic Welfare State - in light with teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).’’

The opening session of the conference was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The concluding session was presided over by President Dr Arif Alvi.

Several Mahafil-e-Milad were held at various sectors of the federal capital.

In Rawalpindi, the main procession of Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was taken out from Jamia Masjid Road which passed through its traditional routes, Circular Road, Waris Khan, Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Liaquat Bagh, Iqbal Road, Fawara Chowk, Raja Bazar and Eidgah Sharif, Sadiqabad, Adiala Road, Dhamial, Hayyal, Jorian, Gulshanabad, Morgah, Pirwadhai, IJP Road, Commercial Market, Saddar, Murree Road and Chah Sultan amid foolproof security.

The participants were holding models of Khana Kaaba and Masjid-e-Nabvi besides reciting Naat Sharif and Qirat. While different Naat and Milad Committees arranged Naat and Qirat competitions in almost all the areas.

The winners had been awarded with cash prizes, trophies and other gifts.

City Traffic Police diverted all the traffic on alternative routes to facilitate the participants of the processions as per traffic plan announced by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf.

All the routes of the processions had been cleaned by Solid Waste Management Department. Rescue 1122 remained high avert on any untoward incident. As many as 400 rescuers were deployed on the occasion.

In Lahore, Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions were taken out from different parts of the city, which was wearing bridal look as the streets, roads, bazaars, shopping centres, and government buildings were beautifully decorated and illuminated with colourful lights on 12th Rabiul Awal. The people decorated and illuminated homes and bazaars set up ‘’Sabeels’’ and also distributed ‘’Langar’’ (free food).

Beautiful replicas of ‘’Khana-e-Ka’aba’’ and Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) were also displayed in bazaars.

In Quetta various processions were taken out in connection with Eid Midal-un-Nabi. Various religious, political, social and cultural organisations and educational institutions also arranged various programmes in connection with the Milad in the city.