Azadi March: Fazl falls short of giving plan B

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday fell short giving plan B of protest to his workers but he maintained that struggle for the end of what he said illegitimate government would continue.

Maulana Fazlur while addressing participants of Azadi March on Monday night said that they were holding consultations with other opposition parties saying that pressure on the PTI government would continue to increase. “Whatever decision is taken by us will be acceptable to all of you,” the JUI-F chief said adding that government should not remain in any misunderstanding that the protest would take to their homes after leaving this place.

The JUI-F said that they would spread all over the country in deserts, forests and cities to continue struggle against the government, which is illegal and illegitimate. “End of this illegitimate government is not very much part of our faith,” he said.

He said those accepting person like Imran Khan, as prime minister should feel ashamed of their act. “We will not compromise on our demands of ending this government and resignation of the prime minister,” he said.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said their objective is getting every institution of the country rid of the international pressure. “We want to rid our bureaucracy, those at helm of affairs of defence of the country and nuclear programme of all external pressures,” he said.

The JUI-F top leader while hitting hard at economic policies of the government, said that foreign investors have stopped investing in the country and the national economy has been handed over to the IMF.

He said they have not gathered in Islamabad for picnic rather their objective is to give dignity and respect to the nation. “Once we have called the government illegitimate, nobody can declare it legitimate,” he said adding they know how to fight legal and constitutional war.

Meanwhile, Maulana Fazlur Rehman also chaired a meeting of party’s senior leaders to discuss plan B of the protest. The sources said the meeting pondered over blocking main highways and roads across the country but deferred the announcement till consultations with the opposition.