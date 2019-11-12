3 London properties appear to be owned by Justice Isa’s wife: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) said on Monday that prima facie three properties in London were owned by the wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa but his expenditure was not in accordance with his earning.

The SC was told on Monday that the nothing was mentioned to the president regarding any charge of money laundering against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The President without applying his independent opinion sent the reference to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

A ten-member full court of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial resumed hearing into the identical petitions, challenging the Presidential Reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa for allegedly not disclosing foreign properties of his family members in wealth statement.

Other members of the full court are Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Muhammad Qazi Amin Ahmed.

Commencing his arguments, Babar Sattar, member of the legal team of Justice Qazi Faez Isa submitted before the court that nothing regarding charge of money laundering was put before the president against the petitioner. Justice Maqbool Baqir asked the counsel as to whether he said that the instant reference was not liable to be examined by the SJC.

Babar Sattar replied that had the president applied his independent mind, the reference would not have put before the SJC on the reports of Asset Recovery Unit (ARU) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

He contended that Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010 is a special law that provides its own mechanism of gathering information undertaking investigation and prosecuting offences.

“In this case the competent authorities have exercised no jurisdiction under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010”, Sattar submitted adding that there is also no material on record that might create the slightest suspicion that the petitioner might be involved in money laundering.

“Ok! but you are here to assist us on tax law”, Justice Umar Ata Bandial told Sattar. Justice Muneeb Akhtar recalled that lead counsel Munir A Malik had submitted as he was not an expert on tax matters hence Babar Sattar will argue in this regard.

“You have to assist us on tax matters instead of jumping to other pleas so remain in your framework”, Justice Muneeb told Sattar.

The counsel contended that Article 209 of the Constitution provides judges more protection than other citizens hence the petitioner has the right of fair trial as enshrined in the Constitution under Article 10-A.

Justice Munib Akhtar observed that Article 10-A does not apply on the Presidential Reference. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah observed that the fundamental right of a judge cannot fade while examining the facts.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that the SJC consists of senior judges who have grip over the law adding that any judge appearing before the Council gets more respect than other forums.

Babar Sattar contended that as per tax laws, no civil servant has so far been proceeded against therefore, it is the Supreme Judicial Council that is to examine as to whether the petitioner (judge) has committed any misconduct or not.

In the instant case, the learned counsel contended that no due process required under the law was adopted while the authorities concerned did not use its real obligation but relied on targeting the judge.