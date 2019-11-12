Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Faizan double century helps Northern take control

KARACHI: Middle-order batsman Faizan Riaz scored a sensational double century to lead Northern’s fightback against Sindh on day one of the seventh-round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class match being played at the National Stadium in Karachi, says a press release.

Northern, who won the toss and opted to bat first, were jolted early on in their innings as Sohail Khan and Tabish Khan removed the top order cheaply leaving Northern reeling at 15-3 inside the first six overs. Sohail took two while Tabish took one wicket in a lively opening burst that gave Sindh the edge.

At this stage, Faizan started the repair work with an attacking approach and remained undeterred in his stroke play throughout his innings. Faizan reached the three-figure mark off 91 balls.

The right-handed batsman added 143 runs for the fourth wicket with Shoaib Ahmed Minhas (49). He continued his attacking vein after going past his 100, Faizan reached the second double century of his career off 188 balls, by that time Faizan had struck 26 fours and three sixes.

Faizan was eventually dismissed by Mir Hamza for 211 off 200 balls. Following his partnership with Shoaib, Faizan added 178 runs for the sixth wicket with Ali Sarfaraz (60). From 336-4, Northern stuttered to 367-8. All-rounder Hammad Azam held the lower-order together with an unbeaten 50. When the play was called off after 87 overs, Northern had reached 396-8 in their first innings.

Scores in brief: At National Stadium, Karachi: Northern 396-8 in 87 overs (Faizan Riaz 211, Ali Sarfaraz 60, Hammad Azam 50 not out, Shoaib Ahmed Minhas 49; Sohail Khan 3-89, Mir Hamza 3-92) v Sindh.

At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: Balochistan 232-2 in 60.2 overs (Imran Butt 77 not out, Azeem Ghumman 72, Awais Zia 44, Imran Farhat 30 not out; Mohammad Ali 1-42, Ehsan Adil 1-57) v Central Punjab.