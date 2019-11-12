Sindh grab U19s crown

LAHORE: A six-for from left-arm spinner Aamir Ali helped Sindh win the final of National Under-19 Three-Day Tournament against Northern Under-19s at Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura Monday, says a press release.

Sindh who recently won the National Under-19 One-Day tournament took another trophy home, defeating Northern by seven wickets.

Resuming their second innings on 102-6, Northern were bundled out for 131 in 49.2 overs. Captain Zaid Khan top-scored with a 98-ball 64.

For Sindh, left-arm spinner Aamir took 6-54 runs in 23.2 overs. He ended-up with match figures of 11-133. Arish Ali and Mohammad Makki grabbed two wickets apiece for 40 and 20 runs, respectively.

Chasing 148 to win, Sindh lost two wickets in a quick succession with only 22 runs on the board, but a 109-run partnership for the third wicket between Mohammad Taha (61 not out) and Saim Ayub (62) guided the team to victory.

Aamir was named player-of-the-match, while Mehran Mumtaz who has scored 166 runs and took 24 wickets for Northern was named player-of-the-tournament.

Scores in brief: At Rana Naveed Academy, Sheikh­u­pura: Northern U19s 220 all out in 77.2 overs (Mehran Mumtaz 43, Abdul Fasih 34; Arish Ali Khan 5-85, Aamir Ali 5-79) and 131 all out in 49.2 overs (Ziad Khan 64; Aamir Ali 6-54, Arish Ali Khan 2-40, Mohammad Makki 2-20).

Sindh Under-19 204 all out in 63.2 overs (Mubashir Nawaz 63, Mohammad Usman 56; Mehran Mumtaz 4-47, Shiraz Khan 3-44) and 152-3, 32.3 overs (Saim Ayub 62, Mohammad Taha 61 not-out).