Army, Wapda athletes set new national records

ISLAMABAD: Army’s women athletes and two swimmers set new national records as the department dominated the medals table on the opening day of the 33rd National Games competitions underway at different venues in Peshawar and Islamabad.

Following Monday’s contests, Army raced to 38 gold, 30 silver and 24 bronze medals, leaving Wapda well behind on the table. Wapda have so far won 16 gold, 19 silver and 15 bronze medals.

Sidra Bashir of Army created a new women’s pole-vault record, clearing the height of 3.15m for her golden effort. Her team-mate Maria Maratab also set a new record, in the triple jump with a leap of 12.25m.

Army also created two records in the swimming event that is underway at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad.

In the 200m freestyle, Haseeb Tariq with the time of 1.58secs created a new national mark. Mohammad Mustafa also set a new record with the time of 2:31 in the 200m breaststroke.

Wapda athletes created two new records with Ghazala Ramzan smashing 100m hurdles record, clocking 14.66. Najma Parveen then broke the 25-year-old record in the 400m for women by almost two seconds. The new record now is 53.66secs.

When it comes to two main contenders Army and Wapda’s performances, the former have won three gold in men’s athletics, three silver and four bronze. Wapda have earned two gold and two silver.

In the women’s athletics, Army captured two gold, one silver and six bronze medals while Wapda women with five gold and six silver medals are occupying the top position.

The shooting event that concluded before the start of the Games saw Army winning 13 gold, 10 silver and nine bronze medals while Wapda got one gold and four bronze. Army raced to an early lead in the National Games rowing competition at the Rawal Lake in Islamabad, winning eight gold and nine silver medals following the opening two days.

Wapda closely followed with winning six gold and five silver medals. Railways with two gold and two silver occupied third position.

Army won their medals in 500m individual category with Wapda earning silver and Punjab bronze. Army got the gold in the light men’s category with Railways finishing at number two and Wapda earning bronze.

In the light men’s 500m category, Army again took gold on Monday with Railways earning silver and Wapda bronze.

Wapda won gold in the women’s 2000m individual category with Army finished with silver and Railways bronze medal.

Wapda also claimed gold in the women’s 2000m pair category. Earlier on the opening day on Sunday, Army completely dominated the men’s category winning four gold medals.

Amjad Mehmood scored a brace as Khyber Pakhtun­khwa (KP) routed Sindh 7-0 in the hockey tournament which started at the Lala Ayub Stadium in Peshawar on Monday.

In a match that was completely dominated by KP, the hosts raced to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter with goals coming from Yasir Islam, Roman and Amjad. Mohsin scored the fourth in the 27th minute with Amjad Khan and Khairullah making it 5-0 till the end of the third quarter. Amjad Mehmood then added the seventh in the 51st minute to complete the tally.

Sindh were seen struggling for possession of the ball and never looked in a threatening mood.

In the day’s other matches, Punjab humbled Navy 6-2 with Rizwan scoring a hat-trick. Navy at one stage were trailing 6-0. Punjab scored two late goals to reduce the margin.

Wapda brushed aside Balochistan 6-0 with Rana Waheed scoring a hat-trick. All his three goals came in the first 23 minutes.

Meanwhile, volleyball action also started at the PSB Gymnasium Hall in Peshawar with PAF edging out KP in a hard-fought five sets 19-25, 25-15, 27-29, 25-15, 15-10.

In the women’s volleyball contest, HEC beat Sindh 25-15, 25-11, 25-15 and Wapda defeated Punjab 25-7, 25-7, 25-10. Army women beat KP 25-8, 25-8, 25-8.