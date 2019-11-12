close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
INP
November 12, 2019

China welcomes opening of Kartarpur corridor

World

INP
November 12, 2019

BEIJING: China on Monday welcomed the opening of Kartarpur corridor, stating it is a good gesture on the part of Pakistan for promoting friendly ties with India.

While commenting on this important development, a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang said, “we have noticed relevant reports and welcomed the positive interaction between India and Pakistan.

Both India and Pakistan, he added, are important countries in South Asia. It is in the fundamental interests of both sides to live in harmony with each other and is also the common expectation of the international community.

"We hope that the two sides will continue to interpret goodwill and move in the same direction, properly handle differences through dialogue, improve relations, and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability."

