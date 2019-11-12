3,600 accused arrested during current year

PESHAWAR: The local police during the current year arrested over 3,600 accused involved in different cases, including murder, extortion and other heinous crimes. An official said the police during the current year arrested 940 people for theft and robberies while 73 were arrested for assaults on women and children. The official said that 32 accused were arrested for involvement in honour killing. Besides, the force recovered 45kg ice and hundreds of kgs of hashish and heroin. The official said 56 lifted cars and 105 motorbikes were also recovered during the period while 78 people were arrested for illegally occupying lands of others.