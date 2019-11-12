close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2019

Chairman Jacobabad Town Committee Abbas Jakhrani sent on judicial remand

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2019

SUKKUR: The accountability Court Sukkur on Monday extended 14-day judicial remand of the Chairman Town Committee, Jacobabad, Abbas Jakhrani and sent him to jail.

Reports said the NAB after completion of seven-day physical remand of Abbass Jakhrani, cousin of PPP leader Aijaz Khan Jakhrani, produced before a judge of the Accountability Court Sukkur.

The NAB prosecutor Rabat Bahnbhro approached the court for 15-day physical remand of Jakhrani, claiming that an investigation is underway and his frontmen Nirmal Das, Bhool Chand, Kamlesh Kumar and Abdul Razzaq have Banami accounts. He said the Bureau found transactions of millions of rupees via Benami accounts.

The counsel of Jkahrani, argued that the NAB confined his client for 45 days, but could not prove any charge, so his client should be sent to judicial remand. The judge rejected NAB’s plea and sent Jakhrani on 14-day judicial remand.

Meanwhile, the Accountability Court Sukkur has also extended the judicial remand of PPP senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah and sent him to jail for more 14 days in assets beyond the means case on Saturday.

