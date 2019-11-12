No differences between CM, police, says IGP Sindh

SUKKUR: Inspector General of Police Sindh, Dr Kaleem Imam has said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was very cooperative with the Sindh Police and has given approval for promotion of senior personnel.

Talking to media persons at the SSP office Dadu, Kaleem Imam said the Sindh CM and police are on the same page. He said the Sindh Police worked under the supervision of Sindh government and strictly followed the policies and directives of the authorities. The Sindh IGP said as the chief, he attended federal and provincial meetings to give inputs about the police system that is the second largest and one of the oldest institutions. “The Sindh Police have done a good job for the past few years, and attained considerable control over terrorism and other crimes.”

Kaleem Imam said after 2013, not one major terrorism incident was reported, while rates of other crimes including kidnappings were also reduced. He said the extortion rate was also cut down, while operations against illegal business and narcotics also continued.

He claimed the police played an appreciable role to prevent child trafficking and minimised missing children cases. He said crackdown against drug peddlers was also going on and the police have arrested a number of drug mafias members.He said the old anti terrorism act was being replaced with new legislation, saying the accountability at the department was also a continuous process.

The IGP said the reforms in ‘Thana Culture’ are in the pipeline, saying the work plan is in process regarding the environment and procedure of the police stations. He said resources are being given to police officers to investigate the cases, adding the department has some good investigation officers.