close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2019

MPA files contempt plea against state minister

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2019

PESHAWAR: A member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from Mardan has filed a contempt application against a minister of state for delaying in provision of gas to PK-55.

The MPA Jamshed Mohmand filed an application in the Peshawar High Court in which he stated that the provision of gas to PK-55 was being delayed due to political differences.

He alleged that the MNA from the area who is a minister of state is delaying the project for political reasons. Jamshed stated that the project is being delayed through the transfer of officials despite the court had ordered to kick off the work on the project in one month.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan