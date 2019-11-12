MPA files contempt plea against state minister

PESHAWAR: A member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from Mardan has filed a contempt application against a minister of state for delaying in provision of gas to PK-55.

The MPA Jamshed Mohmand filed an application in the Peshawar High Court in which he stated that the provision of gas to PK-55 was being delayed due to political differences.

He alleged that the MNA from the area who is a minister of state is delaying the project for political reasons. Jamshed stated that the project is being delayed through the transfer of officials despite the court had ordered to kick off the work on the project in one month.