PIMS to organise campaign on prevention, management of diabetes

ISLAMABAD: The Department of General Medicine at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences is organising a campaign to increase awareness among public on diagnosis, prevention, management and control of diabetes, a major lifestyle disorder whose prevalence is increasing globally.

The department is organizing the campaign in connection with World Diabetes Day being observed on November 14 around the globe. According to Deputy Director at PIMS Dr. Waseem Ahmed Khawaja, Professor Jamal Zafar at PIMS Medicine Department is supervising the activities being carried out to observe World Diabetes Day at the hospital.

He said during the campaign and public awareness seminar, physicians and dieticians will brief the attendees about the dietary and lifestyle modifications and monitoring of blood glucose levels. The attendees would be informed of importance of regular follow-ups and suggestions on how to avoid risk factors and health complications caused by diabetes.