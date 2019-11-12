Haider Gilani criticises police for registering fake case against him

MULTAN: Pakistan People’s Party MPA Syed Ali Haider Gilani has criticised police for registering a fake case against him. Talking to The News on Monday, he said that he had moved a privilege motion in Punjab Assembly against police for stopping him from attending the party’s meeting in Muzaffargarh. He alleged that the Muzaffargarh DPO had misused his powers and uniform. He demanded the Punjab Assembly take action against the Muzaffargarh DPO and other cops involved in highhandedness against him.

Earlier, Muzaffargarh Civil Lines police had registered a case against Haider Gilani under sections 353, 196, 506/B, 148, 149 and 16-MPO.

The FIR said that MPA Syed Ali Haider Gilani and his workers ransacked security barriers and attacked the police personnel. They also served police personnel with life threats. Meanwhile, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had strongly condemned the Muzaffargarh police for registering a case against Ali Haider Gilani and other PPP workers.

In a statement issued here from Multan Bilawal House, Bilawal said that registration of a case against an elected MPA was shameful. The Punjab police were targeting common persons and now started brutal action against elected members of the assembly, he added.

He asked the government to stop police interference into the political affairs. Meanwhile, activists of the Peoples Lawyers Forum staged a demonstration against registration of a case against PPP MPA Syed Ali Haider Gilani. PPP Multan City president Malik Nasim and PPP Women Wing City president Abida Bukhari also condemned the Muzaffargarh police for registering a case against MPA Syed Ali Haider Gilani.