PSA allots another event to Karachi

KARACHI: Professional Squash Association (PSA) has allotted another event to Karachi in the month of December.

The $10,000 13th DG Rangers Sindh Squash Championship is open to Pakistan nationals only and will be held from December 20-24. The event will take place at the Sindh Rangers Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, North Nazimabad. The main draw is for 24 places including eight seeds, two wildcards and one PSA invitee.