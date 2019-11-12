close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2019

PSA allots another event to Karachi

Sports

November 12, 2019

KARACHI: Professional Squash Association (PSA) has allotted another event to Karachi in the month of December.

The $10,000 13th DG Rangers Sindh Squash Championship is open to Pakistan nationals only and will be held from December 20-24. The event will take place at the Sindh Rangers Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, North Nazimabad. The main draw is for 24 places including eight seeds, two wildcards and one PSA invitee.

