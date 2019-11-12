Army win shooting event

PESHAWAR: Army won the shooting event of the 33rd National Games with 659 points in Jhelum on Sunday.

In the competitions, held at the Army Marksmanship Unit Jhelum, Army claimed 13 gold, ten silver and nine bronze medals to top the leaders board. They were followed by Navy with 608 points which they obtained by virtue of eight gold, 12 silver and eight bronze medals.

They were followed by PAF (146 points, 2-gold, 1 silver- 2 bronze), WAPDA (125 (1-0-4) and Sindh (98 points (1-2-1). In the 25-metre rapid fire pistol event, Ghulam Mohammad Bashir of Navy got gold with 637 points. Khalil Akhtar of Army, who has also qualified for Tokyo 2020, claimed silver with 626 points. Hamza Khan of Army got bronze with 605 points.

In skeet, Usman Chand of Army claimed gold with 173 points, Asif Mehmood of Navy picked silver with 167 points and Ahmed Usman of Sindh got bronze with 153 points.

In trap, Lt Col Farrukh Nadeem of Army got gold with 159 points, Usman Sadiq of Sindh picked silver with 157 points, while Major Amir Iqbal of Army clinched bronze with 144.

The double trap gold went to Major Aamer Iqbal with 130 points, Farrukh of Army claimed silver with 123 points, while Col Junaid Waqas Iqbal of Army picked bronze with 118 points.

The 25m standard fire pistol gold went to Maqbool Hussain of WAPDA with 572 points, Khalil Akhtar of Army got silver with 561 points and Mohammad Qazafi of Army claimed bronze with 561 points.

In the 50m pistol Abid Ali of PAF equaled the national record with an 558 points glorious gold winning effort with 809.7 points, Kaleemullah of Army picked silver with 807.9 points while bronze went to Maqbool of WAPDA who scored 782.8 points.

The 50m 3X40 rifle event gold went to Zeeshan Shakir of Army with 1589.2 points, Ghufran Adil of Navy with 1583.4 points claimed silver while Sagheer Ahmed of Army took bronze with a total of 1566.2 points.