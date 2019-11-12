Maria, Sidra, Ghazala, Najma set records

PESHAWAR: Army’s Maria Maratab and Sidra Bashir and WAPDA’s Ghazala Ramzan and Najma Parveen set new national records on the first day of the athletics competitions of the 33rd National Games here at Qayyum Sports Complex on Monday, writes Alam Zeb Safi.

On the opening day WAPDA dominated the event with seven gold medals, five of them in women events and two in men’s.

Army took four gold, two in women’s and two in men’s. Tall international athlete Maria Maratab recorded a 12.25 metre in triple jump, improving her previous record of 11.95m.

“I worked really hard and I am very happy that it paid dividends,” Maria told ‘The News’.

Amina Siraj of WAPDA claimed silver with 10.46m and Amtue Rehman of Punjab finished third with 10.13 metre. Sidra Bashir of Army smashed her own record in pole vault with 3.15m. Her previous effort which was also a national record was 3.07m which she had set in the national championship in Lahore in 2009.

Naseem Akhtar of WAPDA (2.50) and Mehnaz Bibi of Army (2.50) claimed silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In 100m hurdles, WAPDA’s Ghazala Ramzan set up a record with 14.66 seconds. She broke Army’s Noshi Parveen’s record of 14.88 seconds which she had made in the 2010 National Athletics Championships. Maria Maratab of Army with 14.83 and Shela Manzoor of Army with 18.23 got silver and bronze medals.

Najma Parveen of WAPDA won the 400m title with a record timing of 53.63 seconds. She broke the record of Irum Khanum of Police who had set that in 1995 in the SAFF Championship in India.

In the official result sheet the record was not mentioned but insiders said that it was a record and officially it would be corrected.

Sahib-e-Asra of WAPDA got silver with 55.07 and Army’s Aneela Gulzar claimed bronze with 55.12.

Najma Parveen of WAPDA recorded 11.87m timing in the 100 metre sprint, for her second gold of the day. She was followed by Sahib-e-Asra of WAPDA with 12.12 seconds while Army’s Aneela Gulzar claimed bronze by clocking 12.55 seconds.

In javelin throw (women) Fatima Hussain of WAPDA captured gold with 43.93m, WAPDA’s Amna Bibi claimed silver with 42.91m and Army’s Nabeela Kausar got bronze with 35.80m.

The 5000m gold went to Rabia Ashiq of WAPDA who clocked 19:28.22. Farhat Bano of WAPDA finished with silver with a timing of 19:28.46 and Rabeela Farooq of Army with a timing of 19:41.07 ended with a bronze.

Samiullah of WAPDA became the fastest athlete when he clocked 10.64 seconds timing to win the 100m men’s title. Army’s Uzair Rehman got silver with 10.67 seconds and Mohammad Shehbaz of Army clocked 10.86 seconds to finish with a bronze.

Olympian Mehboob Ali won the 400m title with 47.01 seconds timing. “It was a tough battle,” Mehboob told this correspondent.

“It is because of the four months long camp that I have been able to maintain my top position in the event. I thank Army for the support,” Mehboob said.

Umar Sadat of WAPDA clinched silver in the same event with 47.35m while Nokar Hussain, elder brother of Mehboob, picked bronze with 47.57 seconds.

In 5000m, Sohail Amir of WAPDA got gold with a timing of 14.57:31. Atiq-ur-Rehman of Army captured silver with 15.04:21 and Army’s Rameez Javed Mirza with 15.07:70 got bronze.

In triple jump (men), Mohammad Afzal of Army claimed gold with 15.28 metre jump, WAPDA’s Waqas Ahmed claimed silver with 15.25m and Nouman of WAPDA picked bronze with 15.20 metres.