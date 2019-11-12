Army win 29 gold medals, WAPDA clinch 10

PESHAWAR: Army were on Monday leading the medals table of the 33rd National Games with 29 gold, 18 silvers and ten bronze medals.

They were followed by WAPDA with ten gold, 15 silvers and ten bronze medals, as per unofficial statistics. Navy, meanwhile, were trailing third with eight gold, 12 silvers and eight bronze medals on the second day of the biennial event which is being hosted by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the seventh time.

In swimming competitions, being held in Islamabad, some tough contests were witnessed with international swimmer Syed Haseeb Tariq of Army making national record in the 200 metre freestyle and Mohammad Mustafa of Army setting up a new national record in the 200 metre breaststroke.

In men’s swimming, Army reigned supreme as they were leading with seven gold, three silver and one bronze which fetched for them 212.5 points. They were followed by WAPDA with three silvers and three bronze while Sindh claimed one silver and two bronze. In 200m freestyle Syed Haseeb Tariq of Army clinched gold with 1.58.88 which is also a new national record.

Mohammad Babar of Sindh got silver with 2:08.47 and Amir Motiwala of Army finished with bronze by clocking 2:09.30.

In 200m backstroke Waqas Hussain of Army with a time of 2:17.81 got gold, Faizan Akbar of Army claimed silver by clocking 2:19.22 and Mohammad Babar of Sindh clinched bronze with 2:31.20.

Azhar Abbas of Army won the 200m butterfly event with 2:17.11, Mohammad Afzal of Army claimed silver with 2:19.44 and Ghulam Mohammad of WAPDA with 2:25.69 clinched bronze.

In 200m breaststroke Mohammad Mustafa of Army set up a new national record by clocking 2:31.23, Nouman Hussain of Army claimed silver with 2:36.88 and Hamza Anwar of WAPDA with 2:41.85 finished with a bronze.

The 200m IM gold went to Faizan Akbar of Army with 2:20.42, Mohammad Yahya Khan of WAPDA with 2:20.98 claimed silver and Hamza Anwar of WAPDA with 2:23.51 picked bronze.

In 4X100m freestyle relay (points only), Army got gold with 3:46.46, WAPDA (4:00.99) claimed silver and Punjab (4:06.68) picked bronze.

In 4x100m (points mix relay), Army with 4:00.87 got gold, WAPDA (4:08.63) took silver and Sindh (4:34.19) claimed bronze.

The competitions will conclude on Wednesday (tomorrow).

In female swimming, Army were leading with five gold and two silver medals. WAPDA were trailing second with two gold, four silver and three bronze medals. Sindh had got one silver and four bronze.

As per details, in 50m backstroke Olympian Kiran Khan of Army got gold with a timing of 33.14 seconds. Fatima Lotia of Sindh finished second with 33.83 seconds while Arisha Lari of Sindh claimed bronze with 33.85.

Mishael Hayat Ayub of WAPDA captured gold in 400m Individual Medley with a timing of 06:04.98, Maya Omar Chaudhry of Army picked silver with 6:14.84 and Ameena Qadri of WAPDA claimed bronze with 6:21.75.

In 100m freestyle Kiran’s younger sister Bisma of Army got gold with 1:03.11 timing, Jehan Ara Nabi of WAPDA captured silver with 1:06.41 and Sara Khan of WAPDA got bronze with 1:09:23.

In 50m freestyle Kiran of Army got gold with 29.75, Sara Khan of WAPDA claimed silver with 30.62 and Ameena Qadri of WAPDA clinched bronze with 30.84.

In 100m breaststroke Mishael of WAPDA claimed gold with 1:23.79, Ilham Amal Khan of Army claimed silver with 1:26.96 and Emaan Zubair of Sindh picked bronze with 1:31.65.

Army won the 4x100m freestyle relay gold by clocking 4:30.47, WAPDA with 3:36.42 got silver while Sindh took bronze with 4:58.54. Army also won the title in 4x100m (points mixed relay) with 4:00.87, WAPDA with 4:08.63 got silver and Sindh with 4:34.19 claimed bronze.

In men’s volleyball, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3-2 with set scores of 19-25, 25-15, 27-29, 25-15 and 25-10.

Army crushed Sindh 3-0 with the set scores of 26-13, 25-12, 25-8.

In the last fixture of the day, Navy defeated Punjab 3-0 with the set score of 25-16, 25-11, 25-14.

In women’s volleyball, Higher Commission (HEC) defeated Sindh 3-0 in their Group B opener with the set scores of 25-15, 25-11, 25-15.

WAPDA defeated Punjab 3-0 in Group A with the set scores of 25-7, 25-7, 25-10. Army then edged past Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3-0 with the set scores being 25-8, 25-8 and 25-8.

Seven teams are competing in women segment which have been placed in two groups.

WAPDA, Police and Punjab have been placed in Group A. HEC, Army, KP and Sindh have been bracketed in Group B. Two outfits from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

In boxing preliminaries, Mohammad Ashraf of Railways beat Babu Pervez of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the 60 kilogramme fight to make it to the pre-quarter-finals which will be held on Tuesday (today). In other fights in the same weight Mohammad Shoaib of Punjab overcame Naseeb Murad of PAF, Mohibullah of Balochistan edged past Salam Khan of Gilgit Baltsitan, Ibrahim of Army defeated Sheraz of Navy, Ghulam Mohammad of Police beat Aurang Zeb Alam of AJK, Mohibullah of WAPDA defeated Sajid Ali of Higher Education Commission (HEC), Amir Masood of PAF defeated Fahim Talib of KP.

In 64kg, Qadir Khan of Navy beat Faizan of HEC, Naqeeb Ullah of Balochistan got the better of Nauman Asif of AJK , Naqeeb Ullah of WAPDA beat Mohammad Wakeel of Police.

Mohammad Daud of Railways, in the same weight, beat Sameer Khan of Gilgit Baltistan, Suleman Baloch of Army beat Zahid Ali of Islamabad.

In 69kg, Saddam Hussain of Islamabad overwhelmed Asif Saeed of Gilgit Baltistan and Pakistan’s solid fighter Gul Zaib of Army defeated Noor Hasan of Police.

On Sunday, in men’s boxing preliminaries, in the 49kg, Zohaib Rasheed of Sindh defeated Mohammad Musawar of Railways, Ahmed Khan of HEC defeated Ahsan Rauf of AJK, Mohammad Saeed of Army got the better of Mohammad Nadeem of Police and Jehanzeb Khan of WAPDA overpowered Hamza Rao of Islamabad.

In the same weight, Zakir Hussain of Balochistan beat Abu Bakar of Punjab and Bilal Ahmed of PAF defeated Shahzeb Khan of Gilgit Baltistan.

In the 52kg, Bashir Ahmed of Balochistan defeated Mohammad Hussain of AJK, Abdul Wali of HEC edged past Arshad Hussain of AJK, Noor Ali of Railways knocked-out Inamullah Khan of Punjab and Mohammad Asif defeated Mehroz Ali of PAF.

In wrestling, WAPDA were dominating as nine of their grapplers including Pakistan’s premier fighter Mohammad Inam, qualified for the finals while six wrestlers of Army reached finals.

The finals will be held on Tuesday (today).