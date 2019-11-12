close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
November 12, 2019

Contrived system

Newspost

 
November 12, 2019

This refers to the article ‘Presidential-plus’ (Nov 9) by Babar Sattar. The legacy system of the past years, now bequeathed to the PTI, is neither parliamentary nor presidential and neither presidential-plus as opined by the writer. Genuine democracy and genuine democratic traditions never existed here. Democracy is much more than holding elections every five years. The contrived system is akin to an oligarchy where the rich and powerful hold a sway over the nation’s resources with people being hostage to their whims.

As a genuine political system has not existed, parliament does not enjoy respect and dignity. It has become a rudderless institution due to the conduct of the politicians themselves. Parliament members are also generally less educated and have little idea of the challenges facing the country. So, instead of debating serious issues and framing national policies, the forum has become a fish market for settling personal vendetta.

Arif Majeed

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost