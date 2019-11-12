Contrived system

This refers to the article ‘Presidential-plus’ (Nov 9) by Babar Sattar. The legacy system of the past years, now bequeathed to the PTI, is neither parliamentary nor presidential and neither presidential-plus as opined by the writer. Genuine democracy and genuine democratic traditions never existed here. Democracy is much more than holding elections every five years. The contrived system is akin to an oligarchy where the rich and powerful hold a sway over the nation’s resources with people being hostage to their whims.

As a genuine political system has not existed, parliament does not enjoy respect and dignity. It has become a rudderless institution due to the conduct of the politicians themselves. Parliament members are also generally less educated and have little idea of the challenges facing the country. So, instead of debating serious issues and framing national policies, the forum has become a fish market for settling personal vendetta.

Arif Majeed

Karachi