Tue Nov 12, 2019
Minority rights

This refers to the editorial 'Babri Masjid verdict' (Nov 10). The last mask from secular India's face has fallen down, unveiling the ugly face of justice. The last nail has been hammered in the secular coffin of India by its apex court.

Those who portray India as the world's largest democracy must hang their heads in shame. Democracy is what has been demonstrated at Kartarpur by giving a red carpet welcome to the Sikh community. But Muslims are the sole target of extremism in India. Marginalizing an oppressed minority qualifies for terrorism. The world must pay heed to this gigantic issue.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad

