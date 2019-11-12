Tool for power

This refers to the editorial 'How not to legislate' (November 10). The editorial has rightly criticized the government for rushing through 15 bills including 13 ordinances and controversial amendment in NAB laws, but the PTI has valid reason not to debate these bills due to the negative role of the opposition displayed in each session of the assembly.

While this process is against the spirit of democracy and parliamentary practices, it is also a fact that in Pakistan democracy is used as a tool to get in to power and then you become worst than a dictator. The passing of bills by negating the fundamentals of democracy has been challenged in the IHC. Even otherwise, it may be blocked in the Senate where the opposition has majority. The present confrontation is taking us away from the basic norms of democracy and paving the way for non-state actors to intervene. That must be avoided at all costs and we should never forget we have already suffered and lost the better half of Pakistan.

Lt-Col (r) Mukhtar Ahmed Butt

Karachi