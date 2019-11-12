School memories

Before the creation of Pakistan Kallar Syedan, a small town in the Rawalpindi district was predominantly inhabited by Sikhs. They owned and operated the Khalsa high school. I remember a beautiful palace, Damdama, owned by Sardar Sujjan Singh located at brim of a water channel called Harr. While the Khalsa school was better in academics, I went to the district Board (DB) high school Kallar. The relationship between both schools were cordial and we often played friendly matches in various sports. I joined the DB high school in grade 5. The school always faced shortage of staff and faculty. Still, we had notable teachers such as Mr Fazil Qureshi who taught English and focused more on handwriting than textbooks. When our Math teacher died of snake bite, we were without one for a long time. After Mr Qureshi's retirement, when I was in grade 7, our Headmaster Lala RullaRam taught English till the appointment of a new teacher, Mr Qazi. Later, both Mr. Qazi and Mr. RullaRam were transferred.

At that time Mr Gulfraz Chaudhary joined our school. He worked hard to prepare us for matriculation exams, and our school showed remarkable improvement in Matriculation examinations as compared to previous years. I am forever indebted to him and other teachers who taught us. More than seventy years have passed by, but my old school has only been upgraded to the intermediate level. Unfortunately, I have no clue as to what happened to the Khalsa High school after Partition. Unfortunately, my school has regressed in terms of quality and facilities, while our political leaders sing of progress in every sector.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad