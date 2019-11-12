close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
November 12, 2019

Saeed Ghani takes notice of accumulation of sewage outside school

Karachi

 
November 12, 2019

Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that complaints regarding the overflowing of sewage near mosques, schools, colleges, seminaries and Imambargahs should be addressed immediately, according to a statement.

He said this on Monday during a visit to a private school situated in Clifton along with Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah. The provincial ministers paid the surprise visit after receiving complaints from students of the school about sewage and the pathetic condition of nearby roads. They expressed their annoyance at the accumulation of sewerage water and the bad condition of the roads around the school.

They directed the chief engineer of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and officers of the KDA to resolve the issues immediately and submit a report. Information Minister Saeed Ghani said such negligence would not be tolerated at all, especially outside schools, colleges, mosques and Imambargahs. Chief Engineer KDA Ramchand, Abdul Qadeer Mangi and other officers were also present along with the ministers.

